28th Annual Community-Wide Thanksgiving Dinner will be drive-thru this year

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the First United Methodist Church in Lubbock:

First United Methodist Church of Lubbock will host the 28th Annual Community-Wide Thanksgiving Dinner as a drive-thru event this year. We will line cars up in our parking lot located on 13th between Avenues M and N. The entire Lubbock Area Community is welcome to share in this wonderful dinner made by volunteers with donations from local businesses.

First United Methodist Church anticipates serving 1,200 turkey dinners during this community event. Volunteers helping to make this event possible represent the entire Lubbock and surrounding communities. Since its inception in 1993, nearly 30,000 people, who otherwise may have gone without, have received a free traditional Thanksgiving meal.

FUMC has filed a COVID-19 Safety plan with the City of Lubbock. We are asking for those arriving in vehicles, to remain in their vehicle at all times to promote social distancing and safety.

Saturday, November 14th, 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the FUMC Parking Lot on 13th street between Ave. M and Ave. N

