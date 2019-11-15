28th Annual – Easy as Pie fundraiser begins for Lubbock’s Meals on Wheels

LUBBOCK, Texas — Meals on Wheels partnered up with United Supermarkets for the 28th consecutive year for fundraising ‘Easy as Pie.’

“We are so excited to kick this off this year,” said Lisa Gilliland, executive director of Meals on Wheels. “We need every bit of support we can get, whether that’s a monetary gift or a gift of your time.”

Their goal is to raise more than $75,000 for the home-bound and elderly across the South Plains, she said. Over the past 28 years, the ‘Easy as Pie’ fundraiser has raised over a million dollars.

“It is such a good opportunity to give back to our community,” said Matt Norris, a volunteer with United Supermarket. “Even just doing this much is good because you can see the difference we make in delivering food to these people.”

This year’s ‘Easy as Pie’ fundraiser goes from November 15 to November 24. For each $5 donation to Lubbock Meals on Wheels, participants will receive a coupon for a free Mrs. Smith’s pie.