28th Annual ‘Feed a Friend – It’s as Easy as Pie’ fundraiser nets near $88.7K

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Wednesday, Lubbock Meals on Wheels announced the final total for this year’s ‘Feed a Friend – It’s as Easy as Pie’ fundraiser.



$88,691.28 was the total amount raised, according to Executive Director Mary Gerlach, which was $1140 high than last year.

This year’s goal was $75,000.

‘Feed a Friend – It’s as Easy as Pie’ is Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ second largest fundraiser, now in it’s 28th year.

The fundraiser ran from November 15-24 at United Family store around the Hub City.

KLBK, KAMC and EverythingLubbock.com are proud to partner with Lubbock Meals on Wheels for the annual event.