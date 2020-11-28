28th annual Turkey Trot goes virtual

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thanksgiving Day, the West Texas Running Club partnered with United Supermarkets for their 28th annual Turkey Trot. The road race was held virtually due to COVID-19.

Despite the pandemic, the Turkey Trot is a tradition that many look forward to every year. By holding the event virtually, organizers said that it was a safer decision for everyone.

“We thought the best thing to do for the Turkey Trot this year was to make it a virtual event,” said West Texas Running Club President Jonathan Botros. “And we’ve had a really good response.”

Unlike past years, runners had about two weeks, from November 11th to the end of Thanksgiving Day, to complete either a 2 mile or 12k race.

Runners could chose their own course for the race – making the event especially accommodating for social distancing guidelines.

“All you need is a pair of running shoes and the open road,” said Botros, explaining that the running club has seen an uptick in members joining this year.

Botros also said that running is a great way to stay safe and active – especially since their are so many precautions in place with the pandemic.

“It allows anybody to go out there with a small group, you know, do it safely, but also get their miles in,” said Botros. “You know, with the pandemic, it’s been interesting, you know, everybody’s looking for, you know, something social to do, but do it in a safe way.”

There were 358 people signed up for the race, according to Botros.

“A lot of folks don’t like to start their run, but they’re always appreciative and happy that they did it once they finish their run,” said Botros. “We’ve made lifelong friends throughout the club and through the running community. And so, again, as long as we can do it in a safe manner, we’re looking forward to getting back and, and having races again, with bringing everybody together.”