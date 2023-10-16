LUBBOCK, Texas– A shooting that took place in the 2600 block of 2nd Street on Sunday night has turned fatal, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD identified the victim as 29-year-old Nicco Reyes. Officers were called to the area at 7:15 p.m. after a report of shots fired.

Reyes was found by officers near 3rd Street with gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he later died, according to Lubbock Police.

According to LPD, there was a civil disturbance at a home in the area, which led to the shooting.

LPD said it was an “isolated incident,” and there was no immediate to the public.