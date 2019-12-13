292 children are “forgotten angels” in Lubbock Angel Tree program

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the Lubbock Salvation Army said 292 “angels” still did not have gifts in its yearly Angel Tree program.

“For 2019, families representing one thousand, three hundred children applied for Christmas Assistance in October and November,” the Salvation Army said.

A tag for each child is printed each year and placed on a tree at various places around town including the mall. People can a take a tag and then return the tag with a gift for the child on the tag.

This year, all the tags were taken, and most them were returned with a gift — but not all them.

“Donations of new toys for ages birth to 14 will be greatly appreciated to help supply Christmas gifts for the Forgotten Angels,” the Salvation Army said. “Gift suggestions include: Legos, Hot Wheels, Baby Alive, board games, super hero play sets and scooters.”

Anyone wanting to help a forgotten angel can drop by a gift at the Salvation Army, 1111 16th Street in Lubbock.

The original deadline was noon Friday, but the Salvation Army will accept items over the weekend and even up through Monday morning.