29th Annual “Feed a Friend…It’s as Easy as Pie” fundraiser

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Meals on Wheels:

For the 29th consecutive year, Lubbock Meals on Wheels is partnering with United Supermarkets, Mrs. Smith’s, KAMC, and KLBK for the “Feed a Friend…It’s as Easy as Pie” fundraiser. This year’s fundraiser will take place from November 13 – November 22. For a $5 donation to Lubbock Meals on Wheels, participants will receive a coupon for a free Mrs. Smith’s pie. Varieties include: pumpkin, apple, Dutch apple, peach, cherry, and very berry. This is Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ second largest fundraiser of the year. Our goal is to raise $80,000 this year. Donations can be made at any Lubbock area United Supermarkets, Market Streets, or Amigos, or at Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ office at 2304 34th Street. Easy as Pie kicks-off with a pie eating contest at the United Supermarket at 128th & Indiana on November 13th at Noon. Local community leaders and celebrities will participate in the contest which will be aired live on the KAMC and KLBK Noon newscasts.

“As this holiday season approaches, the United Family is proud to celebrate a 29-year partnership to feed our community through Lubbock Meals on Wheels and the Easy as Pie promotion,” said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family. “With COVID-19’s impact still being felt in our communities, we know the need will be greater than ever this year. We place a high value on giving back to the communities we serve, and we enjoy the opportunity to join our financial support of Lubbock Meals on Wheels with that of our guests.”

Lubbock Meals on Wheels prepares and delivers hot, nutritious meals to over 860 homebound, elderly, and disabled people each weekday, totaling over 219,000 meals annually. We help people remain at home, well fed, and independent. LMOW depends solely on the Lubbock community for financial support. We receive no government funding and we are not a United Way agency. Over 1,600 volunteers and 16 staff members carry out the mission of Lubbock Meals on Wheels.

In an effort to keep everyone safe and healthy, Lubbock Meals on Wheels will not have volunteers located in the stores this year. Don’t forget to give at the register, please!

WHAT:

“Feed a Friend-It’s as Easy as Pie”

WHEN:

November 13th – 22nd, 2020

WHERE:

All Lubbock United Supermarkets, Market Streets, and Amigos

Thank you very much for your continued support of Lubbock Meals on Wheels. For more information, please email or call Mary Gerlach or Brittainy Klemme. mary@lubbockmow.org or brittainy@lubbockmow.org * (806)792-7971

(News release from Lubbock Meals on Wheels)