The public is invited to the 2nd Annual American Legends “Windmills & Corvettes” show on Saturday, January 19 at the American Windmill Museum.

The event is from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Admission is $5.00 per person, but children under 6 will get in free.

There is a $10.00 entry fee per vehicle, with registration beginning at 8:00 a.m.

See America’s first sports car, nestled among the greatest windmill collection in the world.

The public can also vote on their favorite Corvette.

Organizers said there will be a food truck on site.

The event is sponsored American Bank of Commerce, Scoggin Dickey Chevrolet, Classic Motor Cars, Standard Sales and Racer Classic Car Wash.

The American Windmill Museum is located at 1701 Canyon Lake Drive.