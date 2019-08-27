2nd Annual Not So Silent Night, dance and donation drive to benefit kids and families in community

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Catholic Charities, Diocese of Lubbock:

The Knights of Columbus Council 8097 will be hosting a Christmas party in the summer to collect donations for kids and families for the upcoming Christmas season. The party will be held on Saturday, August 31 with doors opening at 7 pm. Jammin’ Jr Lucero will be DJing from 8 pm – Midnight. The party will be held at the K of C Banquet Hall, 1619 Erskine Street. Admission for men will be a donation 5 non-perishable food items and for women, a new, unwrapped a gift for a child or teen.

Non-perishable food will be given out through the food pantry at Catholic Charities of Lubbock. Gifts will be given to children and teens in our community at Christmas through Catholic Charities’ angel tree program.

More information at www.cclubbock.org/dance

About Knights of Columbus

The Knights of Columbus is the world’s largest Catholic fraternal service organization. Texas Knights and their families are committed to structuring programs and initiatives in areas of faith, community, family, and life. Council 8097 is based at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lubbock and has 125 members.

About Catholic Charities Diocese of Lubbock

Catholic Charities Diocese of Lubbock is a non-profit organization incorporated in 1984 that serves all people, regardless of religion, in Lubbock and 29 surrounding counties. They provide services for stabilization, counseling, empowerment, immigration and have a thrift store located at 1505 34th Street. Catholic Charities has been coordinating gift donations for children and teens for over 6 years; hundreds of children and teen have received Christmas gifts through the generosity of Catholic Charities’ friends and partners. Their website is www.cclubbock.org.

