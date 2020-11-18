2nd Annual ‘Skatevember Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway’ to serve hundreds on the South Plains

After a wildly successful Turkey Giveaway in 2019, My Brother & Sister’s Keeper are once again teaming up with dozens of organizations and individuals across the area to provide free turkeys to families during Thanksgiving.

In 2019, the event’s goal was to give away 500 turkeys. However, 548 were handed out in less than 2 hours. This year’s goal is double that of 2019 – and there is still time for the community to pitch in.

This year’s giveaway is a drive-thru event located at Rocc Solid Fitness on 1905 Oak Avenue in Lubbock, November 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each car is eligible to receive one turkey. Mask are required.

Organizers are still taking turkey donations. Turkeys can be dropped off at Rocc Solid Fitness on November 19 and 20th from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on November 21st from 8 a.m. to 10:45 p.m. Those who would like to contact organizers directly can call Tyrone Moore at 806-281-2280. If you would like to donate monetarily, organizers can arrange to pick up. Online donations can be made at this GoFundMe link.

Sponsors of the event include, but are not limited to the following:

Betenbough Homes, United, HEB, City Bank, West Texas Investments, Alliance Federal Credit Union, Lubbock National Bank, 100 Black Men of West Texas, Atmos Energy, Texas Texas Tech Kinesiology (Dr. Marc Lochbaum), Griffin Mortuary, True Identity Fellowship, St. John Baptist, Rising Star, Culver Foundation, Faith Deliverance, Greater Works, Ford Memorial, Victory in Praise, The Keepers, Skatevember, Home Ministries, West Texas Dance Raiderettes, Westmark Realtors, New Hope Baptist, First Progressive Baptist, Project Poverty, Community Baptist and various individual community members.