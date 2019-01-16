2nd grade teacher killed in vehicle crash in Hockley County
HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety released information Wednesday afternoon on the deadly crash that killed a Ropes ISD 2nd grade teacher.
DPS said the 15-year-old driver of a pickup truck was going east on FM 1585 at Hummingbird Road in Hockley County.
DPS said he fell asleep at the wheel and his truck drifted into the ditch. He woke up, overcorrected and crashed. His passenger, Jill Bailey Reep, 48, was ejected and killed, according to DPS.
“She was not wearing a seatbelt,” DPS said.
The Ropes Elementary Facebook page said, “Thank you all for the outpouring of love and support for the Reep family. May God’s blessings cover them as together we offer our prayers and condolences to the Reep family.”
More Stories
-
Lubbock Police and EMS were called to the scene of a shooting at 37th…
-
Texas spent more than $55 billion in 2017 to help children faced with…
-
A federal judge on Wednesday refused to grant a protective order for…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-