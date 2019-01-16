2nd grade teacher killed in vehicle crash in Hockley County

Image of Jill Reap from Ropes Elementary School Facebook page

Image of Jill Reap from Ropes Elementary School Facebook page

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety released information Wednesday afternoon on the deadly crash that killed a Ropes ISD 2nd grade teacher.

DPS said the 15-year-old driver of a pickup truck was going east on FM 1585 at Hummingbird Road in Hockley County.

DPS said he fell asleep at the wheel and his truck drifted into the ditch. He woke up, overcorrected and crashed. His passenger, Jill Bailey Reep, 48, was ejected and killed, according to DPS.

“She was not wearing a seatbelt,” DPS said.

The Ropes Elementary Facebook page said, “Thank you all for the outpouring of love and support for the Reep family. May God’s blessings cover them as together we offer our prayers and condolences to the Reep family.”