2nd report of puppy scam via Facebook in Lubbock in recent weeks

LUBBOCK, Texas — For at least the second time in two weeks, a local resident filed a report with the Lubbock Police Department claiming that someone used a puppy picture on Facebook as a scam.

One such report was filed on March 5. It named a specific Lubbock-based Facebook group where a puppy picture was displayed, and the victim sent a down payment via PayPal to purchase a puppy. The victim told police that once she paid the money, the seller stopped returning her messages.

“She spoke with other people in the Facebook group, and they advised [this same person] was attempting to sell them the same puppy,” the police report said.

On March 17, a police report said a woman made a down payment to purchase a puppy that was listed on Facebook.

“Then they went AWOL, and I found them on Facebook, and they acted like their phone broke,” the police report said.

The specific Facebook page name or group name was not listed in the second police report. In the public version of both reports, the dollar amount was edited out.