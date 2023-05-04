LUBBOCK, Texas — Three people were taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center after a drug bust at a stash house in the 400 block of 36th Street, according to court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Thursday.

Court records said the Drug Enforcement Administration, Texas Department of Public Safety, Lubbock Police Department and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT unit conducted a search warrant on April 27.

Rosario Dejesos Vale, 28, was sitting in a vehicle outside the house when SWAT took her into custody, court records said. Roman Sandoval, 22, and Edgar Sandoval, 35, were told to leave the home but would not “cooperate or exit the residence,” court documents said. Court records said SWAT had to bust into the home.

When Roman and Edgar were taken into custody, court documents said, their clothes were soaking wet. Authorities discovered the two tried to flush meth down the toilet to get rid of the evidence, court records stated. Agents found more than 308 grams of meth in the house, and more than 961 grams of liquid meth, according to court documents. Agents also found a stolen handgun, numerous cellphones and more than $10,000 cash, court records said.

“It was clear from the investigation that Roman Sandoval, Edgar Sandoval and Rosario Vale were operating a drug trafficking operation,” court documents stated.

According to court records, the three told police they were from Sinaloa, Mexico. Vale and Edgar said they had only been in the United States for two days at the time. It was unclear how long Roman was in the country, court documents said. Court records stated, “One of the largest and deadliest drug cartels in the world is based in Sinaloa…”

Rosario Dejesos Vale (Photo: Lubbock County Detention Center)

Roman Sandoval (Photo: Lubbock County Detention Center)

Edgar Sandoval (Photo: Lubbock County Detention Center)

All three suspects were charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent and money laundering, among other charges. Vale was held at LCDC on bonds totaling $525,000, while Edgar and Roman were held on bonds totaling $600,000.