LUBBOCK, Texas — Deputies arrested three people, including two juveniles after a chase with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office in parts of the county and South Lubbock.
The chase started about 12:25 p.m. after a deputy heard several shots coming from 146th Street and Avenue P, according to LCSO. The deputy saw a white vehicle leave at a high rate of speed and tried to pull the vehicle over.
After about 10 minutes, the chase ended in the 1300 block of CR 7500. LCSO said schools in the area were placed on lock down as a precaution.
Authorities said John Anthony Guerrero, 35, was charged with Evading with Vehicle, Evading on Foot, and Possession of Marijuana. LCSO said Two juveniles were taken to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center and charged with Evading on Foot.
The following is a press release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office:
At approximately 12:25 PM, on December 15, 2022, a deputy on patrol heard several shots
coming from the area of 146th Street and Ave P when a witness identified a White Hyundai
Tucson as the vehicle who fired the shots.
The deputy observed the White Hyundai Tucson leaving the area at a high rate of speed. The
deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the vehicle fled, and a pursuit ensued.
The vehicle continued to flee from deputies in the area Ave P, onto 98th Street and then South on the access road of HWY 87.
As a precaution schools around the area were placed on lockdown. At no time were students in
danger.
The vehicle continued to flee from deputies and ultimately ended in the 1300 block of CR 7500.
Three suspects attempted to evade deputies on foot. All suspects were taken into custody.
35-year-old, John Anthony Guerrero was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center
charged with Evading with Vehicle, Evading on Foot, and Possession of Marijuana.
Two juveniles were taken to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center, charged with evading
on foot.
No injuries were reported.
This is still an ongoing investigation.