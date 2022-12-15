LUBBOCK, Texas — Deputies arrested three people, including two juveniles after a chase with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office in parts of the county and South Lubbock.

The chase started about 12:25 p.m. after a deputy heard several shots coming from 146th Street and Avenue P, according to LCSO. The deputy saw a white vehicle leave at a high rate of speed and tried to pull the vehicle over.

After about 10 minutes, the chase ended in the 1300 block of CR 7500. LCSO said schools in the area were placed on lock down as a precaution.

Authorities said John Anthony Guerrero, 35, was charged with Evading with Vehicle, Evading on Foot, and Possession of Marijuana. LCSO said Two juveniles were taken to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center and charged with Evading on Foot.

