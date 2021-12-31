3 arrests made in Thursday night shooting investigation, all minors

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit has made three arrests following an overnight shooting that occurred at 8:32 p.m. Dec. 30 that resulted in the death of 18-year-old Zequael Diaz-Martinez.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that Diaz-Martinez and a 15-year-old male met for the illegal sale of firearms. After they met, an argument ensued, and Diaz-Martinez was shot.

The 15-year-old male was arrested and charged the morning of Dec. 31 with murder and possession of a stolen firearm, and was transported and booked into the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.

This afternoon, investigators located a vehicle related to additional suspects in the case. Officers attempted to make a traffic stop, and the driver of the vehicle refused to stop and began to flee. Officers successfully initiated a forcible stop. A 16-year-old male and a 15-year-old male were both arrested for murder. In addition, the driver of the vehicle, 18-year-old Roderick Johnson, was arrested for evading in a motor vehicle.

Initially, officers responded to the Park Meadow Villa Apartments, located at 2502 Weber Dr., for a shots fired call for service. Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle containing 18-year-old Zequael Diaz-Martinez with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

The investigation is on-going.