3 dead, 1 injured in Gaines Co. 2-vehicle crash

GAINES COUNTY, Texas– Three people are dead and another suffered non-serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Gaines County Monday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., DPS responded to reports of the crash on County Road 211, 6 1/2 miles south of Denver City.

According to DPS, a Ford Expedition was traveling north on CR 211, while a Chevrolet pickup towing a trailer was traveling south on CR 211.

The Ford entered the southbound lane and struck the Chevrolet head-on, DPS said.

The driver of the Ford, Laura Marin, 40, of Denver City, was pronounced dead on the scene. The two passengers in the Ford, Rosalva G. Marin, 64, of Denver City, and Alexis Zamarippa, 16, of Seminole, were also pronounced dead on the scene, DPS said.

According to DPS, Alexis, Laura and Rosalva Marin were all wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Chevrolet, William F. Dyck, 29 of Seminole, suffered non-serious injuries in the crash and was taken to the Yoakum County Hospital in Denver City. According to DPS, Dyck was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash remained under investigation Tuesday.