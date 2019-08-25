3 dead, 4 injured in Hobbs shooting early Sunday

HOBBS, N.M. (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is news release from the Hobbs Police Department:

On August 25, 2019 at approximately 12:48 A.M. the Hobbs Police Department responded to the 1700 block of E. Bond Street in reference to a loud party call with shots fired. Upon arrival, seven gunshot victims were located. Khalil Carter, 18, of Hobbs; Kristal Avena, 24, of Hobbs, and Lamar Lee Kane Jr., 22, of Washington, D.C., sustained critical injuries and died at the scene. Michael Major, 21, of Florida; Turon Windham, 20, of Chicago, IL; Rontrell Hills, 23, of Louisiana; and Jasmine Stansell, 20, of Amarillo, TX; were transported to Lea Regional Medical Center (LRMC). Major was treated and released from LRMC. Windham, Hills, and Stansell, were ultimately flown to Lubbock, TX area hospitals where they are being treated for their injuries.

This is an active investigation. If you have any information about this incident please call the Hobbs Police Department at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.

You can also private message our Facebook page and remain anonymous.

