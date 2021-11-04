3 dead after crash in Reeves County, 2 from Levelland

REEVES COUNTY, Texas — Three people died, two from Levelland, after a two-vehicle crash occurred in Reeves County just after 7:00 a.m. Sunday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Efrain Bustillos-Gonzalez, 56, of Levelland, and Danni Ja’Van Bustillos Gonzalez, 18, of Levelland, were both pronounced dead at the scene, along with Justin Louis Krueger, 20, of Pacos, Texas.

The DPS preliminary investigation showed that Krueger’s vehicle was traveling north on State Highway 17, and Bustillos-Gonzalez’s vehicle was traveling south on State Highway 17. Krueger’s vehicle crossed the center stripe and struck Bustillos-Gonzalez’s vehicle as it was traveling in the southbound lane.

Two passengers in the Bustillos-Gonzalez’s vehicle were taken to Odessa Regional Medical Center for their injuries.