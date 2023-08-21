ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas– Three men died in a crash near Gardendale early Sunday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS, Alfredo Cuellar, 21, of Laredo, was traveling north on FM 1788. Leopoldo Arreola, 40, of Midland, was towing a horse trailer when he “veered” in the northbound lane and hit Cuellar’s truck, DPS stated.

According to DPS, Cuellar and Leopoldo were both pronounced dead at the scene. One of Cuellar’s passengers, Arnoldo Torres, 21, of San Antonio, was also pronounced dead at the scene. Juan Lopez, 22, of Laredo was also a passenger in Cuellar’s truck and was treated and released from Permian Regional Medical Center.

Two minor passengers in Arreola’s truck, ages 9 and 14, were taken to Midland Memorial Hospital, where they were listed as being in stable condition.

DPS described the conditions as dry and clear.