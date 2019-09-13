3 drive-by shootings in 24 hours

LUBBOCK, Texas — While a 1-year-old is recovering in the hospital, two more drive-by shootings happened within 24 hours.

Around 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning in the 1500 block of 27th Street, shots rang out and hit a woman’s Chrysler while she and her children were asleep in their home. No injuries were reported.

Just after midnight on Thursday morning, about 12 bullets struck a home in the 1100 block of 77th Street near South Loop 289. A woman and her dog were inside asleep, but no injuries reported.

Police said this shooting and the one involving injured infant may be related.

Brenda Smith, an East Lubbock resident for over 30 years, said she is surprised to see this dangerous activity in her neighborhood.

“Everybody knows everybody and we pretty much watch each other,” Smith said.

Smith and others believe disagreements or feuds that lead to harming innocent lives, have no place in any neighborhood, not just theirs.

“A coward move,” Smith said. “I mean, why would you shoot at someone’s home?”

As for the child, the family says he underwent a 12-hour surgery Wednesday and is recovering at UMC.