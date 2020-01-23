3-foot-tall Patrick Mahomes bobblehead available as Super Bowl approaches

LUBBOCK, Texas — As Super Bowl 54 approaches, Chiefs’ fans and Texas Tech fans will be looking for any way to commemorate the incredible achievement of Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the team.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum and manufacturer FOCO announced a limited supply of several different Patrick Mahomes bobbleheads.

This includes two 3-foot-tall versions of Mahomes. One version has him in Texas Tech gear while the other has him in Kansas City Chiefs gear.

The 3-foot-tall version does come with an $850 price tag, but the smaller versions will run folks around $40.