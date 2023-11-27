YOAKUM COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday said three people were killed and one person was seriously hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Yoakum County on Highway 82 at FM 769, about 15 miles southwest of Plains.

DPS said Gage Emijedio Sandoval, 20 of Carlsbad, New Mexico, Crystal Mendoza, 40, of Clovis and Javier Esparza Quinonez, 43 of Clovis, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Saturday.

According to DPS, Sandoval, the driver of a Jeep Compass, and two passengers, Mendoza and Quinonez, were heading north on FM 769 and did not stop at the stop sign. A second vehicle driven by Pipper Madaly Satre, 23, of Lovington, with two passengers, a three-year-old girl and a two-year-old girl, was approaching the intersection. DPS said the jeep pulled directly into the path of Satre’s vehicle and they collided in the intersection.

Satre was taken to Nor-Lea hospital district in Lovington with serious injuries. The two toddlers were not hurt in the crash, according to the DPS report.

The crash report stated all passengers and drivers wore a seatbelt except for Quinonez. The posted speed limit for the area was 75 MPH. Road and weather conditions were listed as dry and clear.