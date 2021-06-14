3 from Plainview dead in Runnels Co. crash

RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas– Three people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Runnels County Sunday night.

At approximately 10:20 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the crash on State Highway 153, six miles west of Winters.

A Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east on SH-153, while a Ford Edge was traveling west, DPS said.

The Tahoe, drive by Francisco J. Galvan Trevino, 51 of San Antonio, attempted to pass several vehicles and crashed head-on with the Edge.

The driver of the Edge, Marisa B. Ramos, 20 of Plainview, was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said. Ramos was taken to Winters Funeral Home. It was not immediately clear if she was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash, DPS said.

Two of four passengers in the Edge, Adalynn R. Muniz, 7 of Plainview, and Cissy L. Ramos, 46 of Plainview, were also both pronounced dead at the scene. It was not immediately clear if Adalynn or Ramos were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

Both were taken to Winters Funeral Homes, DPS said.

The crash remained under investigation Monday.