LUBBOCK, Texas — Three people were hurt, one seriously, in a crash Saturday night at 4210 Slaton Road in Lubbock, police said.

4200 Slaton Road (Nexstar/Staff)

4200 Slaton Road (Nexstar/Staff)

4200 Slaton Road (Nexstar/Staff)

The time of the crash was 11:04 p.m. An LBK alert said traffic was shut down in the area for a time. Images from the scene showed at least one SUV and one car were involved.

Other details were not yet available at the time of this report.