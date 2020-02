LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Three men are in custody after a high speed chase ended in Lubbock County Saturday night, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The chase finished between Farm-to-market Road 2902 and Farm-to-market Road 1729. The men bailed out of the car when it became disabled.

The chase spanned multiple counties, crossing into Hockley County at one point.

A DPS helicopter was called in toward the end of the chase.

There were no reported injuries.