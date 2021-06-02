3 injured after officer-involved crash in South Lubbock

[Lubbock Police were on the scene of an officer-involved crash in South Lubbock Tuesday./Nexstar staff]

LUBBOCK, Texas– Just before noon Tuesday, Lubbock Police responded to an officer-involved crash in South Lubbock.

Officers responded to 91st Street and Indiana Avenue for reports of a two-vehicle crash between a LPD truck and another vehicle, according to police.

Three people suffered non-serious injuries, and all three were taken to University Medical Center. Two of those three people were officers, according to police.

A photojournalist at the scene said the LPD Accident Investigation Unit closed off the roads to investigate the crash until further notice.