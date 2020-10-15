3 injured in Lamesa cotton gin explosion

LAMESA, Texas — Around 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning, three people were injured in a cotton gin explosion at Flower Grove Co-Op Gin located in Lamesa, Texas.

An office manager at Flower Grove Co-Op Gin said there was some sort of explosion in the office area of the gin injuring three workers.

The victims were flown to Lubbock to be treated for their injuries.

Ackerley Voluteer Fire Chief, Scott Ragle, described the injuries as 2nd and 3rd degree burns.

Ragle said the third victim was in need of more drugs for his injuries and was taken to Lamesa Hospital before being taken on to the University Medical Center burn unit as well.

Ragle said it had yet to be determined what caused the propane explosion, whether it was electrical or static electricity.

Ackerley, Stanton, Lenorah fire departments and Dawson and Howard counties EMS responded.

Flower Grove Cotton Gin is located in Martin County, just past the Dawson County Line.

Midland County Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.