3 involved with deadly drag racing crash indicted by grand jury

Images of Xavier Montalvo, Luis Salinas and Anthony Martin from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — The three men involved in a deadly drag racing crash on February 24 were indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday.

Xavier Montalvo, 20, Anthony Martin, 28, and Luis Salinas, 24, were charged with racing on a highway causing death. At the time of the crash, police said Montalvo’s car struck 69-year-old Howard Wright’s car, killing him.

Wright’s family has since filed a lawsuit against all three men and the Muscle Mayhem car club, which the three men were members of.

