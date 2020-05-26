Breaking News
Lubbock plans to reopen two pools in late June

3 involved with deadly drag racing crash indicted by grand jury

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Images of Xavier Montalvo, Luis Salinas and Anthony Martin from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — The three men involved in a deadly drag racing crash on February 24 were indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday.

Xavier Montalvo, 20, Anthony Martin, 28, and Luis Salinas, 24, were charged with racing on a highway causing death. At the time of the crash, police said Montalvo’s car struck 69-year-old Howard Wright’s car, killing him.

RELATED STORY: LPD makes arrests in racing-related crash fatality

Wright’s family has since filed a lawsuit against all three men and the Muscle Mayhem car club, which the three men were members of.

RELATED STORY: Deadly street race on Slide Road leads to lawsuit against Muscle Mayhem car club

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar