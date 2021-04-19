3 juveniles arrested in Clapp Park shooting Sunday; no injuries reported

LUBBOCK, Texas — Three juveniles were arrested in connection to a shooting late Sunday afternoon at Clapp Park, a Lubbock Police Department report revealed.

The incident was reported around 5:35 p.m. in the 4500 block of Avenue U.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

According to the report, the victims told LPD a Hispanic male and two black males were involved in the incident.

One victim told police a Hispanic male shot at him several times with a pistol. He also said the suspects hid the gun and then got rid of it.

All three suspects then fled the scene.

The report said an LPD officer later saw the Hispanic male and tried to arrest him him. He ran off but was later apprehended.

The firearm used was located and was found to be stolen.

All three suspects were transported to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center and were charged with engaging in organized criminal acts, aggravated assault and theft of a firearm. The report said the Hispanic male was also charged with evading arrest.