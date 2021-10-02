3 Lubbock-Cooper ISD schools named an Apple Distinguished School

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District announced on Friday that three of its schools were named Apple Distinguished Schools.

According to multiple news releases, the schools are Laura Bush Elementary School, Lubbock-Cooper Central Elementary School and Lubbock-Cooper West Elementary School.

Apple Distinguished Schools are centers of innovation, leadership, and educational excellence, the school district said.

The schools use Apple technology to connect students to the world, fuel creativity, deepen collaboration, and make learning personal.

“Our educators continue to explore ways to utilize Apple technologies to provide personalized, engaging learning experiences for all students,” the LCISD press releases said. “We strive to give students more choice and voice in their learning by providing flexible assignments that allow for creativity. We aspire to improve student goal setting and publish more authentic learning to share with the community. We hope to inspire other educators by sharing our experiences and look forward to learning and growing from future connections with other Apple Distinguished Schools.”

You can click here to learn more about Apple Distinguished Schools.