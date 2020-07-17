3 Lubbock nursing homes see COVID-19 outbreak

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock health department has identified at least 17 COVID-19 cases in three Lubbock nursing homes, the City of Lubbock announced Friday.

As of Thursday afternoon, Crown Point Health Suites had 17 cases of the virus, Garrison Care Center had 18 cases and Bender Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation Center had 34 cases.

The positive tests at nursing homes could include patients and employees, per the city. All three facilities are complying with the Health Department’s recommendations, including additional testing.