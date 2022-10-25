LUBBOCK, Texas— Three men were indicted on Tuesday on various charges related to sex crimes against children in Lubbock, according to court documents.

According to official court documents, Chase Hottinger, 43, Kevin Parson, 20, and Juan Paiz, 44 were indicted.

Hottinger was arrested and charged with Aggravated Sexual of a Child in early October, according to online jail records. He was accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl while he was a driver for a popular ride share service.

Parson was arrested for Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact in September, according to online jail records. According to an arrest warrant, Parson was accused of inappropriately touching a minor.

Juan Paiz, 44 was arrested and charged with Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact in late September.

Hottinger was held on $300,000 bond. Parson was held on a $25,000 bond, and Paiz was held on $50,000 bond. As of Tuesday afternoon, all three men remained in the custody of the Lubbock Detention Center.