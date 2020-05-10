3 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Lamb County Saturday

LITTLEFIELD, Texas — Three new cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported on Saturday in Lamb County.

According to a social media post by the Lamb County Leader-News, the three new cases are in Littlefield.

The newspaper said one of the cases resulted from an individual who was tested on May 6 at LCH Family Medicine. This person is the spouse of another patient.

The other two cases were recently tested in Lubbock and live at the same address.

All three patients are in quarantine at their residents.

There were 9 total cases of COVID-19 in Lamb County as Saturday, according the newspaper.

Two recoveries had been reported, with a third recovery expected on Sunday.