LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman and two children were found dead in Central Lubbock on Monday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Police said officers were called to the 2700 block of 46th Street at 10:37 a.m. for reports of a dead body.

“Upon arrival, officers located LaCandria Ibrahim, 37, a nine-year-old male and a seven-year-old female, all of whom were deceased,” LPD said in a press release.

Police said property management was trying to get into the home and called 911 after finding Ibrahim. The children were found by responding officers, according to LPD.

“The Lubbock Police Department wants to clarify this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public at this time,” police said.