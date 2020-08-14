3 people in custody after leading DPS on chase, 1 remains at large

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety released information about a law-enforcement chase in Lubbock.

A DPS trooper attempted to make a vehicle stop near U.S. 87 and 98th Street Friday morning for a traffic offense when the driver sped away.

According to DPS, the trooper was able to get the vehicle stopped near the intersection of Southeast Drive and 28th Street.

The vehicle was occupied by two males and two females. According to DPS, one of the females gave up immediately.

The other three occupants fled the scene. Troopers on scene were able to locate two of the occupants, but are still attempting to locate the last subject. Two of the subjects were arrested for warrants.