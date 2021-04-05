3 puppies, 1 dog die after rat poison is thrown in their yard

LUBBOCK, Texas — Grumpy, Sneezy, Sleepy, Happy, Doc, Dopey and Bashful were the seven playful puppies Foster Katie Davis hoped to get into good homes.

“I was nervous about finding homes for them and my mom actually talked to them and they said they would help get them fostered out and it made me feel a lot better to do it this way,” said Davis.

Doc was adopted first, and while the rest of the seven dwarfs waited for their Snow White, someone else had other plans.

When Davis arrived home, she found an entire bucket of rat poison had been thrown into her backyard.

“I’ve heard of it happening to people–like neighbors doing it or someone random–but you never think it’s actually going to happen,” said Davis.

With the help of South Plains SPCA, Bashful and Dopey were rushed to the emergency vet where Davis was forced to put them down.

“She couldn’t really stand. The other one could kind of stand, but she was just lethargic. She just didn’t really want to do anything,” said Davis. “They said it can take up to 5 full days before they start showing symptoms.”

Within the week, Sneezy and Happy were taken to the hospital. Soon after, Davis’ 5-year-old dog and mother of the puppies, Millie, went to the vet once she began showing symptoms of poisoning.

Millie and Happy also didn’t make it, but sneezy is still recovering.

“At the end of the day, three puppies lost their lives. Katie and her mom and brother are still emotionally scarred from this, and that’s something they will never get over,” said Aimee Rios, Board Member, Foster, and Volunteer with the South Plains SPCA.

Davis said she is traumatized by the incident and cannot imagine why anyone would do this.

“The symptoms they were having, and you know they were just absolutely miserable. I don’t even have words for it. It’s the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my life–it’s the saddest. I just can’t imagine how they were feeling. It’s been very traumatic,” said Davis.

Davis did file a police report, but both she and the SPCA are hoping soon to get some answers to this senseless loss.

“It’s sad to know that people will be out here doing things maliciously to defenseless animals,” said Rios.

Grumpy and Sleepy were recently adopted while Sneezy is still recovering. The South Plains SPCA is raising money to help cover the medical costs of the puppies lost and Sneezy. You can donate here.