3 robberies at gunpoint revealed in police reports

LUBBOCK, Texas– At least three robberies occurred where victims were held at gunpoint in various parts of town on August 28 and 29, according to Lubbock Police Department reports.

The first incident occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of 32nd Street in reference to a motorcycle that was stolen by two suspects, one police report said.

Two suspects showed up at the home in a vehicle pulling a trailer and asked for the victim’s friend to come outside. When the friend came back, the victim said the suspects were loading his motorcycle into the trailer.

When the victim confronted the suspects about his motorcycle, one suspect reached for a black handgun in his waistband, the report said. The suspect continued holding the victim at gunpoint until the motorcycle was fully loaded.

Neither suspect was located by police in the case.

Then, at approximately 3:40 a.m., August 29, an officer responded to the 2900 block of 3rd Place for a report of a stolen motorcycle.

According to the report, the victim said he was riding his motorcycle when it broke down in the area where he met with police. While the victim attempted to fix his motorcycle an unidentified suspect pulled up to the victim in a vehicle and held him at gunpoint.

The suspect stole items the victim had in his pockets, the report said.

Even though the victim said he knew the suspect vaguely and had seen him around town before, police had not arrested anyone by Thursday.

Moreover, just after 5:00 a.m. the same morning, officers responded to the 1600 block of 59th Street for a home burglary.

One victim said she was asleep and woke up to two suspects kicking in her door asking for the “dude who lives here,” a police report said. The suspects were able to name the man, who was the victim’s boyfriend.

The victim told both suspects her boyfriend did not live at the home anymore. When the suspects asked if the victim had anything of value they could steal, she told them now, the report said.

The suspects then threatened the victim and asked her which of her two children she wanted to get shot. However, the report said both suspects left the home in an unknown direction.

Neither suspect was located Thursday.