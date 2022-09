CROSBY COUNTY, Texas — Three people were seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 62/82 East of Lorenzo Monday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the call came in just after 3:00 p.m. Three people were taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock, DPS said.

Highway 62/82 East of Lorenzo. (Photo: Nexstar/staff)

