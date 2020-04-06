3 suspects attempt to burglarize home with machete, police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — On April 3, police responded to reports of a stolen trailer at the 2000 block of North Quaker Avenue, according to a police report.

While officers were on scene, the victim reported on April 2 around 2 a.m., he was awakened to the sound of someone beating on his front door.

When the victim went to see what the noise was, he discovered three suspects trying to break into his home. One of the suspects had what appeared to be a machete, according to the police report.

The victim ran back inside his house to get his rifle. When he returned with his rifle, the suspects fled the scene in a pickup truck with a stolen trailer.

The suspects have not been located or identified as of Monday morning.