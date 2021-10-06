3 suspects hold man at gunpoint, remain at large in Central Lubbock robbery, LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas– Three suspects remained at large as of Wednesday after a Lubbock Police report said they held a man at gunpoint and burglarized his Central Lubbock home Saturday.

Officers responded about 12:45 a.m. to the 5400 block of 50th Street for a robbery, according to the police report.

The victim told police he was asleep in his bedroom when he heard knocking on his door. By the time the victim woke up and got out of bed, he said three suspects kicked in his front door, the report said.

The first suspect then pointed a black handgun at the victim and said, “I’ll shoot.”

According to police, the victim was forced to sit on the couch that was against the wall of his bedroom. Then, one of the suspects placed a blanket over his head so he could not see what was going on.

Then, two suspects held him down against the couch so he could not get up. The victim said he felt the handgun pressed against his head while the suspects kept telling him not to move, the report said.

The victim said he heard one of the suspects “rummaging” through his home. He was told by the suspects to keep the blanket over his head until they left, according to police.

The victim said he did not remove the blanket over his head until he heard the door close and heard a vehicle drive off, the report said.

Police found a foot mark on the front door but were not able to locate either suspect.

The case remained under investigation Wednesday.