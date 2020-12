LUBBOCK, Texas — No injuries were reported after a three vehicle crash late Wednesday morning in South Lubbock.

The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the area of 82nd Street and Boston Avenue.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com a Chevrolet pickup and a Ford SUV were involved. One of those vehicles then crashed into an LPD motorcycle unit.



We’re told the officer was not on the motorcycle when the crash occurred.