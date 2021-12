LUBBOCK, Texas — A portion of West Loop 289 was closed Wednesday morning following a three-vehicle crash in West Lubbock.

The crash was reported around 9:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of West Loop 289.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the crash occurred in the northbound lanes of the roadway.

One person suffered minor injuries in the crash, police said.

West Loop 289 was shut down at 50th Street near the crash scene.

Police were encouraging the public to avoid the area.