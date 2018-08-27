3 vehicle rollover accident in South Lubbock sends 5 to local hospitals Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Nexstar Media Group/Pedro Figueroa) [ + - ] Video

LUBBOCK, Texas -



Update:

On Monday, the Lubbock Police Department released new details concerning Saturday's major traffic accident on South Loop 289, between Indiana Avenue and University Avenue. The updated information can be found at the link below.

Original Story :

Emergency crews were dispatched to a reported three vehicle rollover accident in South Lubbock Saturday afternoon.

The accident was reported around 1:00 p.m. on South Loop 289 westbound, between Indiana and University Avenue.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com there five injuries reported. Two of the injuries were reported as critical, one moderate and the other two as minor.

Four of the accident victims were taken to University Medical Center. The fifth person was taken to Covenant Medical Center.

There are reports the vehicles may have been racing each other at the time of the accident.

Westbound traffic on South Loop 289 was down to two lanes. The westbound frontage road was closed and traffic was being diverted at Canton Avenue.

All lanes of traffic on both Loop 289 and the frontage road were reopened around 2:15 p.m.

This article will be updated as we receive additional updates from authorities.

