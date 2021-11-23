3-year-old toddler bitten by dog and later pronounced dead, LPD report says

LUBBOCK, Texas– A police report provided more information on what may have caused the death of a 3-year-old toddler in Central Lubbock after officers responded to the incident Monday.

Just after 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the 4700 block of 45th Street to assist EMS with a incident involving no crime, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

According to the report, the responding officer was told the 3-year-old was possibly bitten by a dog and was possibly dead. Later, police did release a statement saying the child passed away.

Police said no arrests were made in the incident, and the case remained under investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.