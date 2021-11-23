3-year-old toddler bitten by dog and later pronounced dead, LPD report says

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas– A police report provided more information on what may have caused the death of a 3-year-old toddler in Central Lubbock after officers responded to the incident Monday.

Just after 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the 4700 block of 45th Street to assist EMS with a incident involving no crime, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

According to the report, the responding officer was told the 3-year-old was possibly bitten by a dog and was possibly dead. Later, police did release a statement saying the child passed away.

Police said no arrests were made in the incident, and the case remained under investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar