LUBBOCK, Texas — City Bank announced in a press release on Thursday that 30 Lubbock non-profits were named as winners of its community award

City Bank said the winners won a combined total of $60,000. More than 115 non-profits were nominated, and 240,000 votes were cast.

The awards were split into six categories, with the top five non-profits in each category winning money.

This year marked the 19th year City Bank has awarded funds to Lubbock non-profits.

See the full list of winners below:

Animal Welfare and Environment

  • $4,000: Rescued Animals Second Chance
  • $2,000: Animal Rescue of Crosby County
  • $1,500: Paws Pet Adoption of Plainview
  • $1,000: Haven Animal Care Shelter
  • $500: Desert Willow Ranch & Rescue

Basic Human Needs

  • $4,000: TeamCrista Foundation
  • $2,000: Project 9:12
  • $1,500: Catholic Charities of Lubbock
  • $1,000: Lubbock Meals on Wheels
  • $500: Lubbock Impact

Community Contribution and Leadership

  • $4,000: South Plains SKYWARN
  • $2,000: Lubbock Bourbon Society
  • $1,500: South Plains Woodturners
  • $1,000: Hispanic Association of Women
  • $500: Lubbock Roots Historical Arts Council

Education and Youth Services

  • $4,000: International Order of the Rainbow for Girls
  • $2,000: Lubbock Master Gardener Association
  • $1,500: Lubbock Titans Cheer
  • $1,000: The Lubbock Chorale
  • $500: SPHERE Homeschool

Health and Wellness

  • $4,000: Larry Combest Community Health & Wellness Center
  • $2,000: South Plains Kidney Foundation
  • $1,500: Southwest Parkinson Society
  • $1,000: Alzheimer’s Association West Texas Chapter
  • $500: West Texas Chapter for AFSP

Youth Development and Advocacy

  • $4,000: Camp Rio Blanco Circle of Friends
  • $2,000: Texas Girls and Boys Ranch
  • $1,500: Saint Francis Ministries
  • $1,000: Children’s Home of Lubbock
  • $500: Lubbock High Baseball Booster Club