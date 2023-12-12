LUBBOCK, Texas — City Bank announced in a press release on Thursday that 30 Lubbock non-profits were named as winners of its community award

City Bank said the winners won a combined total of $60,000. More than 115 non-profits were nominated, and 240,000 votes were cast.

The awards were split into six categories, with the top five non-profits in each category winning money.

This year marked the 19th year City Bank has awarded funds to Lubbock non-profits.

See the full list of winners below:

Animal Welfare and Environment

$4,000: Rescued Animals Second Chance

$2,000: Animal Rescue of Crosby County

$1,500: Paws Pet Adoption of Plainview

$1,000: Haven Animal Care Shelter

$500: Desert Willow Ranch & Rescue

Basic Human Needs

$4,000: TeamCrista Foundation

$2,000: Project 9:12

$1,500: Catholic Charities of Lubbock

$1,000: Lubbock Meals on Wheels

$500: Lubbock Impact

Community Contribution and Leadership

$4,000: South Plains SKYWARN

$2,000: Lubbock Bourbon Society

$1,500: South Plains Woodturners

$1,000: Hispanic Association of Women

$500: Lubbock Roots Historical Arts Council

Education and Youth Services

$4,000: International Order of the Rainbow for Girls

$2,000: Lubbock Master Gardener Association

$1,500: Lubbock Titans Cheer

$1,000: The Lubbock Chorale

$500: SPHERE Homeschool

Health and Wellness

$4,000: Larry Combest Community Health & Wellness Center

$2,000: South Plains Kidney Foundation

$1,500: Southwest Parkinson Society

$1,000: Alzheimer’s Association West Texas Chapter

$500: West Texas Chapter for AFSP

Youth Development and Advocacy