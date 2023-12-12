LUBBOCK, Texas — City Bank announced in a press release on Thursday that 30 Lubbock non-profits were named as winners of its community award
City Bank said the winners won a combined total of $60,000. More than 115 non-profits were nominated, and 240,000 votes were cast.
The awards were split into six categories, with the top five non-profits in each category winning money.
This year marked the 19th year City Bank has awarded funds to Lubbock non-profits.
See the full list of winners below:
Animal Welfare and Environment
- $4,000: Rescued Animals Second Chance
- $2,000: Animal Rescue of Crosby County
- $1,500: Paws Pet Adoption of Plainview
- $1,000: Haven Animal Care Shelter
- $500: Desert Willow Ranch & Rescue
Basic Human Needs
- $4,000: TeamCrista Foundation
- $2,000: Project 9:12
- $1,500: Catholic Charities of Lubbock
- $1,000: Lubbock Meals on Wheels
- $500: Lubbock Impact
Community Contribution and Leadership
- $4,000: South Plains SKYWARN
- $2,000: Lubbock Bourbon Society
- $1,500: South Plains Woodturners
- $1,000: Hispanic Association of Women
- $500: Lubbock Roots Historical Arts Council
Education and Youth Services
- $4,000: International Order of the Rainbow for Girls
- $2,000: Lubbock Master Gardener Association
- $1,500: Lubbock Titans Cheer
- $1,000: The Lubbock Chorale
- $500: SPHERE Homeschool
Health and Wellness
- $4,000: Larry Combest Community Health & Wellness Center
- $2,000: South Plains Kidney Foundation
- $1,500: Southwest Parkinson Society
- $1,000: Alzheimer’s Association West Texas Chapter
- $500: West Texas Chapter for AFSP
Youth Development and Advocacy
- $4,000: Camp Rio Blanco Circle of Friends
- $2,000: Texas Girls and Boys Ranch
- $1,500: Saint Francis Ministries
- $1,000: Children’s Home of Lubbock
- $500: Lubbock High Baseball Booster Club