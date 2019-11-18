$30 marijuana deal gone bad led to shooting and killing of 16-year-old in Lubbock, warrant said

Inages of Eva Garcia, Danielle Morales-Perez and Justin Garcia from Lubbock Co. Detention Center.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Court records revealed new information about the November 12 shooting death of Jaime “Sylas” Duran, 16.

Arrest warrants for Danielle Morales-Perez, 24; Justin Garcia, 21; and Eva Garcia, 21 were made available on Monday. Juan Manuel Pineda, 17, was still wanted.

The three older suspects were arrested last week for abandonment of a child. More specifically, they were arrested for putting a 15-year-old girl in danger – not for the shooting death of Duran.

The new court records blame Pineda for shooting Duran in the head and killing him.

Right after the shooting, police found surveillance images which helped them get a suspect-vehicle description.

“There were posts on social media identifying Juan Pineda as the shooter,” the warrant said. “Pineda had a girlfriend who lived in Brownfield.”

Image of Juan Manuel Pineda from Lubbock Police

Officers found Eva Maria Garcia and asked her questions. She said that she and several others including her 15-year-old cousin, plus Pineda, Justin Garcia and Morales-Perez were in the vehicle together. They drove to 37th Street and Avenue V to buy $30 worth of marijuana.

“She [Eva Garcia] said when they arrived one of the subject[s] pulled a gun and Juan Pineda had shot him with a firearm he was carrying,” the warrant said.

The warrant then concluded, “The fact that shots were fired within 3 feet of [the 15-year-old girls] which resulted in the death of Jaime Sylas Duran is evidence of the danger that was present and placed the child in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.”

Eva Garcia, Justin Garcia, and Danielle Morales-Perez were still in the Lubbock County Detention Center on Monday for abandoning or neglecting a child.

At last check, Juan Pineda was still wanted.

Related Story: Police arrest 3 in connection with Saturday homicide in Central Lubbock