Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of October 26, 2023.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Market Lubbock, Inc. on Wednesday announced 23 local businesses participated in the downtown grant program, with a collective investment of $30 million into downtown Lubbock over the past year.

SIMFLO, who moved their headquarters to downtown Lubbock, is restoring a vacant property in the 600 block of Broadway Street, Market Lubbock said. SIMFLO brought an investment of $1.5 million, the organization said.

Merinda Condra invested $2,134,560 into the Betty M. Condra school located at 1502 10th St. Market Lubbock said Condra made another investment of $48,693 into a nearby property at 1510 Ave L, making the total investment $2,183,253.

“Not only does the continued investment in downtown Lubbock further the mission to create an area where people want to live, work and play, but we are witnessing the younger generation enjoy resources found throughout our downtown and encouraging more development to the area,” said John Osborne, president and CEO of Market Lubbock, Inc.

The following businesses were included in the announcement:

LBB Hwy 84, LLC; Mixed Nuts Leasing, LLC; River Smith’s; WMAO. LLC; Texas Panhandle Forensics; Sigma Lubbock Investments; Flip’s LBK, Inc. JAC Enterprises. LLP; JAC Enterprises, LLP; Lesinee Mitchell; Q-505. LLC; Burrito King; 611 Main, Inc.; Cavender Real Estate; Historic Cactus Theater; Downtown LBK Ventures; Davis Smith Law; 1114 Texas Avenue. LLC; Merinda Condra; Cavender Real Estate; Cavender Real Estate; DJD Real Estate. LLC.

Anyone interested in the grant program was asked to contact Jorge Quirino, director of downtown and special projects for Market Lubbock, Inc. at (800)-687-5330 or (806)-749-4500.