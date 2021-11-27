$3,000 check given to Lubbock ISD high school bands for trip in 2022

The following is a press release from Miracles Christmas Parade 2021:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — A check for $3,000 was recently presented to the four Lubbock ISD high school marching bands. The check was from the Miracles Christmas Parade and Parade Band Sponsor T Mobile to support the bands’ upcoming trip to Washington D.C. for the July 4, 2022, celebration. The four combined bands will march as one unit in Washington D.C. during that event.

Music In Our Schools and the United States Marines Toys For Tots campaign are main objectives of the Miracles Christmas Parade held annually in Lubbock.

This presentation photo was taken recently at Lubbock’s Buddy Holly Hall. Shown L-R accepting the check are: Andrew Babcock, LISD Executive Director of Fine Arts; Miracles Parade Wrangler Patrick Sheaffer; Parade Chairman Jason Davis; Band Directors Josh Shaw (Coronado), Melanie Settle (Lubbock High), Rodney Gurley (Monterey) and Jose Fernandez (Estacado).

