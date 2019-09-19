30th annual Fall Festival & BBQ to benefit area children

Cindy Stephens, The Children’s Home of Lubbock Event Coordinator, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about their upcoming Fall Festival & BBQ.

The free event will be held on Saturday September 21 from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Children’s Home of Lubbock. It is also hosted by the Children’s Home of Lubbock Foster Care and Adoption Unit.

The day will include live music by Lone Prairie, a silent auction, inflatable games, a hay ride, a pumpkin patch, a petting zoo, a train ride and a parade featuring children from participating organizations and the Roosevelt Eagle Marching Band.

The J&M BBQ lunch will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tickets for adults are $12 and $6 for children under 12 years old.

