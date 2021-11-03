30th Annual Feed a Friend…It’s as Easy as Pie fundraiser, Nov. 10-24

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Meals on Wheels:

For the 30th consecutive year, Lubbock Meals on Wheels is partnering with United Supermarkets, Mrs. Smith’s, KAMC, and KLBK for the Feed a Friend…It’s as Easy as Pie fundraiser. This year’s fundraiser will take place from November 10 – November 24. For a $5 donation to Lubbock Meals on Wheels, participants will receive a coupon for a free Mrs. Smith’s pie. Varieties include: pumpkin, apple, Dutch apple, cherry, and very berry. This is Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ second largest fundraiser of the year. Our goal is to raise $75,000 this year. Donations can be made at any Lubbock area United Supermarkets, Market Streets, or Amigos, or at Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ office at 2304 34th Street. Easy as Pie kicks-off with a pie eating contest at the United on 4 th & Milwaukee on November 9th at Noon. Local community leaders and celebrities will participate in the contest which will be aired live on the KAMC and KLBK Noon newscasts.

“This holiday season marks 30 years of partnership between The United Family and Lubbock Meals on Wheels through the Easy as Pie promotion,” said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family. “We are proud to continue the tradition of helping others and feeding those in our community who need it the most. As always, the holiday season is about giving and we hope our guests will join in to help our neighbors.”

Lubbock Meals on Wheels prepares and delivers hot, nutritious meals to over 840 homebound, elderly, and disabled people each weekday, totaling over 227,000 meals annually. We help people remain at home, well fed, and independent. LMOW depends solely on the Lubbock community for financial support. We receive no government funding and we are not a United Way agency. Over 1,600 volunteers and 15 staff members carry out the mission of Lubbock Meals on Wheels.

Lubbock Meals on Wheels will not have volunteers located in the stores this year. Don’t forget to give at the register, please!

WHAT: Feed a Friend-It’s as Easy as Pie

WHEN: November 10th – 24th, 2021

WHERE: All Lubbock United Supermarkets, Market Streets, and Amigos

Thank you very much for your continued support of Lubbock Meals on Wheels. For more information,

please email or call Mary Gerlach or Ana Leal. mary@lubbockmow.org or ana@lubbockmow.org *

(806)792-7971.

(Press release from Lubbock Meals on Wheels)